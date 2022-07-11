RSVLTS Teases New “Finding Nemo” Collection Set For Release Tomorrow, July 12

RSVLTS has teased another collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios, making a full announcement of a collection of Finding Nemo themed wearables tomorrow afternoon.
What’s Happening:
- Popular sports and pop culture clothing brand, RSVLTS, has teased a new collaboration collection between themselves and Pixar Animation Studios with a new selection of clothing themed to the film, Finding Nemo.
- The collection was teased via an image spread on their social media platforms and through their app that features Marlin and Dory in the Jellyfish forest with the promised date that the clothing will hit their app and website, July 12th at 4:00 PM ET.
- RSVLTS captioned the tease on all their platforms with “Beware the Jellyfish” alongside the art of Marlin and Dory in the Jellyfish forest, likely meaning that this is one of the designs we can expect to see.
- It is unclear at this time how many designs we’ll see with this release, which previous collections have proven to be at least three.
- Also unclear, is this collection limited to Finding Nemo or the franchise, and will it be including characters from its sequel, Finding Dory.
- We’ve seen previous collaborations before with Pixar favorites, including designs based on Soul, Toy Story, The Incredibles, Coco, and even the latest film from the studio, Lightyear.
- They’ve also collaborated on collections from other Walt Disney Animation Studios favorites, including The Lion King and Lilo and Stitch, as well as other collections representing Star Wars films and Marvel favorites.
- RSVLTS is an apparel brand born from a love of sports, pop culture, and above all, having a great time. According to their official site, the “turned a crushing cease and desist from a major movie studio into an official clothing partnership. That one license was then spun into many to bring you the movies, shows, artists, and sports leagues you love on the high- quality products we obsess over.”