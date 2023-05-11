RSVLTS Swims Back to the World of Pixar with “Finding Nemo” Collection for the Whole Family!

The nice thing about surfing the internet is that you don’t need any water to look cool while you’re hanging-10, you just need some fashionable shirts from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! Today, the brand is guiding fans back into the world of Pixar with a Finding Nemo collection that’s simply “righteous!”

You know it’s a good day when RSVLTS drops a new collection and this week they’re headed to the E.A.C. (that’s East Australian Current) with Nemo, Crush, Squirt, Bruce, Dory, Marlin and other friends from Finding Nemo.

The colorful assortment of sea creatures populate not one, not two, but five fabulous Kunuflex button down shirts in classic (unisex) and women’s cuts; plus two shorts and three preschooler tops too!

Tropical blues, warm corals and a rainbow of other shades splash on the scene as Nemo and the gang relive iconic movie moments in thoughtful patterns that only RSVLTS could dream up.

Fans of the film will find the entire Finding Nemo collection available now on the RSVLTS site

All shirts designs are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70) and 2T-5T for kids ($39). Hybrid shorts are available in sizes S-4XL for adults ($65).

Links to the individual items can be found below.

