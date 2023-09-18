Interactive BB-8, B1 Series Battle Droid and More Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Selections Come to shopDisney

The galaxy far, far away is closer than you think, a lot closer actually! Just this week a new shipment of goods from the Droid Depot on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) arrived on shopDisney giving fans the opportunity to add some otherworldly items to their collections!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ok Star Wars collectors and droid lovers everywhere, today is your day! shopDisney

If BB-8 is on your short list of besties, you might want to just go ahead and make him a permanent addition to your collection. A pre-made version of spherical droid is ready to join your adventures thanks to Droid Depot. He’s equipped with lights, sounds and bluetooth and is easily operated by remote control.

BB-8 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars – $119.99

Guests looking for something a bit smaller might like the Droids Action Figure set that comes with five poseable droids—R1-J1, B-R72, L4-R6, C2-B9 and EG-01—measuring up to 5-inches tall.

Droid Depot Droids Action Figure Set – Star Wars – $59.99

Another fun figure to acquire is the B1 Series Battle Droid that talks! This interactive action figure speaks a few popular phrases and his head is even interchangeable with C-3PO’s (sold separately)! The droid features multiple points of articulation of ultimate posing capabilities.

B1 Series Interactive Battle Droid Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $74.99

Finally, your display shelf will look a heck of a lot cooler with an X-Wing Fighter helmet in a prominent place. Designed for older fans, this full scale replica can be worn and comes with removable interior padding, functional visor and sound files for an authentic experience.

Rebel X-Wing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – $79.99

This fun assortment of Galaxy’s Edge Collectibles are available now on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!