Disneyland’s New Parade “Magic Happens” Set to Premiere on February 28

Disneyland’s new parade “Magic Happens” is coming to the park on February 28, 2020. Disney has revealed new details and concept art for this exciting daytime spectacular.

What’s happening:

Disney shared the first concept art images this past summer when they announced “Magic Happens” at the D23 Expo 2019

Today, the Parks Blog has included concept art and revealed details for two additional floats featuring Frozen II, and Maui from Moana .

This new daytime parade celebrates beloved characters and movie magic that Disney fans of all ages will love.

Mickey Mouse and friends will lead a series of colorful and dazzlings floats along Main Street U.S.A. set to an energetic musical score. The parade will also feature an original song co-composed by Todrick Hall.

Parade highlights:

Frozen 2 – Anna and Elsa explore the mysteries of an enchanted forest protected by Nokk, the mystical water spirit, as their friends Kristoff, Sven and Olaf tag along.

Moana – On her voyager canoe, Moana journeys forth on the crest of a towering wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings and inset with dazzling, animated glimpses into the magic the ocean holds.

Moana – Joining Moana on her journey is legendary demigod, Maui, making his Disneyland Resort debut.

– Miguel appears in person for the first time, celebrating the magic that happens when he strums the guitar of Ernesto de la Cruz. This spectacular float bridges the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with vibrant marigolds, and fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with Miguel’s dog Danté.

Sleeping Beauty – The regal grand finale of “Magic Happens” celebrates magical moments from several classic Disney stories, including the happily-ever-after scene from Sleeping Beauty with a trio of fairies and Princess Aurora’s gown shimmering between hues of pink and blue.