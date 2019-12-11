New Details Revealed for 2020 Epcot International Festival of the Arts

by | Dec 11, 2019 4:46 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This winter, Walt Disney World is celebrating the best of visual, culinary, and performing arts during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Today, Disney revealed new details about this year’s event including the full lineup for the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

Artists during Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Artists during Epcot International Festival of the Arts

What’s happening: 

  • The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is an annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts and will take place at the park from January 17 – February 24, 2020.
  • Today, the Disney Parks Blog shared more information about the upcoming festival including:
    • Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine 
    • New performers joining the Disney on Broadway Concert Series
    • Debut of the band Lebendig who will be performing a the German Pavilion

Food from Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Food from Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine:

  • Debuting at this year’s festival, is this artistic tour showcasing food creations that make you look twice and delight all your senses.
  • Guests can collect a stamp for each menu item they taste along the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, fill their Festival Passport “palette,” then collect a colorful culinary prize.
  • The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine will be part of the 12 Food Studios located throughout the park.

Disney on Broadway Concert Series:

  • This popular concert series returns with more exciting live show and is a highlight of the Performing Arts part of the festival.  
  • The Disney on Broadway Concert Series, is offered three times daily at America Gardens Theatre:
    • January 17, 20, 21 and 24 – Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White (“The Lion King”)
    • January 18, 19, 22 and 23 – Heidi Blickenstaff (“The Little Mermaid”) and Gavin Lee (“Mary Poppins”)
    • January 25 – Special performance featuring Simmons, White, Blickenstaff and Lee
    • January 26, 28, 29; February 1, 2, 5 and 6 – Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) and Kevin Massey (“Tarzan”)
    • January 27, 30, 31, February 3, 4, 7 and 8 – NEW! Liana Hunt (“Newsies”) and Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”)
    • NEW! February 9 – Special performance featuring Lindsay, Massey, Hunt and Jacobs
    • February 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22 and 23 – Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)
    • February 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20 and 21 – NEW! Syndee Winters (“The Lion King”) and NEW! Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”)
    • NEW! February 24 – Special performance featuring Brown, Strickland, Winters and Scott.
  • All shows are included with theme park admission.
  • Guests can also reserve a Disney on Broadway Dining Package, which guarantees seating for one show on the day of the dining experience.
  • Packages at participating Epcot restaurants are now booking; guests can visit ArtfulEpcot.com or call (407) WDW-FEST to make a reservation.

Lebendig:

  • Lebendig (“Alive”) is a four-piece pop/rock group who will perform contemporary interpretation of the beloved German Schlager style, including covers and originals.
  • They will be performing  at the park January 17 – February 25.  

ICYMI:

  • While visiting the Festival, guests can also check out three new shows debuting at Epcot on January 17, 2020.
  • Over in Future World inside the Land Pavilion is the new nature film, Awesome Planet. This movie features spectacular imagery, in-theater effects, and an original musical score.
  • In World Showcase, two Pavilions will welcome new shows:
Send this to a friend