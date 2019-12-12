Marvel Comics Release Trailer for “Iron Man 2020” Featuring Arno Stark as Iron Man

A new Iron Man is coming to Marvel Comics in 2020. This week, Marvel announced they are launching a new comic series, Iron Man 2020 featuring Arno Stark who will become the titular character.

What’s happening:

Starting in January 2020, another character will be taking up the mantle of the iconic Iron Man.

Arno Stark is the new Iron Man for a new era as Marvel launches a new comic series about the super hero.

Marvel shared a trailer for Iron Man of 2020 comic series that features a sneak peek at exclusive artwork. Take a look:

Iron Man 2020 #1 by Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods hits stands on January 15th.

Fans can find the title:
In Comic Shops
On the Marvel Comics App
On Marvel.com



Synopsis: