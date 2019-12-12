Marvel Comics Release Trailer for “Iron Man 2020” Featuring Arno Stark as Iron Man

A new Iron Man is coming to Marvel Comics in 2020. This week, Marvel announced they are launching a new comic series, Iron Man 2020 featuring Arno Stark who will become the titular character.
What’s happening:
- Starting in January 2020, another character will be taking up the mantle of the iconic Iron Man.
- Arno Stark is the new Iron Man for a new era as Marvel launches a new comic series about the super hero.
- Marvel shared a trailer for Iron Man of 2020 comic series that features a sneak peek at exclusive artwork. Take a look:
- Iron Man 2020 #1 by Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods hits stands on January 15th.
- Fans can find the title:
- In Comic Shops
- On the Marvel Comics App
- On Marvel.com
Synopsis:
- “The time has come for machinekind to unite and demand equal rights! But not all humans think that A.I.s are worthy and Arno Stark – Iron Man 2020 – is one of them. Will he still fight with all he has against the robot revolution, even as other heroes begin to fill their ranks? Can Arno Stark truly be the Iron Man of the future if he’s on the wrong side of history?”