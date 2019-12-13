Disney’s “Dumbo” is the Latest “As Told By Emoji” Story

Disney’s “As Told By Emoji” YouTube series has been turning Disney stories into adorable emojis for a long time. The latest film to get the emoji treatment is Disney’s animated classic, Dumbo.
- The original animated version of the film was released in 1941 and became an instant classic.
- A live-action remake of the film was released earlier this year, starring:
- Colin Farrell
- Michael Keaton
- Danny DeVito
- Eva Green
- The latest addition to the “As Told by Emoji” series, follows the classic animated version as opposed to the new live-action one.
You can watch both the animated classic and the live-action version of Dumbo now on Disney+.