Disney’s “Dumbo” is the Latest “As Told By Emoji” Story

Disney’s “As Told By Emoji” YouTube series has been turning Disney stories into adorable emojis for a long time. The latest film to get the emoji treatment is Disney’s animated classic, Dumbo.

The original animated version of the film was released in 1941 and became an instant classic.

The latest addition to the “As Told by Emoji” series, follows the classic animated version as opposed to the new live-action one.

You can watch both the animated classic and the live-action version of Dumbo now on Disney+.