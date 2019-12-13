Jonas Brothers to Perform Live on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020″ on ABC

The Grammy-nominated band The Jonas Brothers will perform live from Miami on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” kicking off the new decade with the first performance of the year, just after midnight.
- “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” will broadcast live, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.
- This year marks the 48th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year and will include five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
- Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, with live onsite reporting from award-winning actress and co-host Lucy Hale.
- Multiplatinum artist Ciara will once again ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the host of the Hollywood Party, while award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will take the reins in the Central Time Zone by making his debut as host of the New Orleans countdown.
- Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever “First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year.”
- Decker will provide live updates from the First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC’s live telecast and the big reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight.
- Additional “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” performers will include:
- Los Angeles: Host Ciara, as well as Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.
- New Orleans: Host Billy Porter, as well as Sheryl Crow and Usher.
- New York: Times Square performances to be announced in the coming weeks.
- YouTube is the presenting sponsor of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” which is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers and Larry Klein as producer.