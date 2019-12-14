Autopia Reopens at Disneyland Paris After Lengthy Refurbishment

Following a lengthy refurbishment, today Disneyland Paris welcomed the return of the classic Autopia.

What’s happening:

This morning, Autopia reopened in Discoveryland at Parc Disneyland.

According to the resort, the queue for the attraction was completely repainted and has been partially redesigned.

As for the ride itself, more than 6,000 cubic meters of new concrete was cast and upgraded LED lighting effects were installed.

To celebrate the grand reopening, Mickey Mouse joined Cast Members as well as Disneyland Paris ambassadors Joana Afonso Santiago and Giona Prevete.

Then, a young guest was selected to help Mickey cut the ribbon to officially welcome guests to the refreshed ride.

A young guest was selected to help with the ribbon cutting to reopen #Autopia! #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/nChTUcsPiT — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 14, 2019

Check out our video of the refurbished Autopia, including rides on both of the attraction’s tracks: