Autopia Reopens at Disneyland Paris After Lengthy Refurbishment

Following a lengthy refurbishment, today Disneyland Paris welcomed the return of the classic Autopia.
What’s happening:
- This morning, Autopia reopened in Discoveryland at Parc Disneyland.
- According to the resort, the queue for the attraction was completely repainted and has been partially redesigned.
- As for the ride itself, more than 6,000 cubic meters of new concrete was cast and upgraded LED lighting effects were installed.
- To celebrate the grand reopening, Mickey Mouse joined Cast Members as well as Disneyland Paris ambassadors Joana Afonso Santiago and Giona Prevete.
- Then, a young guest was selected to help Mickey cut the ribbon to officially welcome guests to the refreshed ride.
A young guest was selected to help with the ribbon cutting to reopen #Autopia! #DisneylandParis pic.twitter.com/nChTUcsPiT
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 14, 2019
Check out our video of the refurbished Autopia, including rides on both of the attraction’s tracks: