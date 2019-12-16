ABC Puts Romantic Anthology Series “Epic” From “Once Upon a Time” Creators Into Development

ABC has given the green light for development on a new romantic anthology series from the creators of Once Upon a Time, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Once Upon a Time writer Brigette Hales, series creators/executive producers/showrunners Eddy Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, their Kitsis & Horowitz Productions and ABC Signature Studios have put Epic, a new romantic anthology series, into development.
- The series will be set in a Disney’s fairytale universe, taking place in an enchanted forest, but centering on a whole new set of characters with heroes, villains, princes and princesses, and various other magical creatures.
- It will create a whole new set of characters to explore love and romance in its many various forms.
- Epic’s premise is a similar one to that of Once Upon a Time, which aired for seven seasons on ABC.
- That series blended classic Disney fairytale characters with new creations, but where Once Upon a Time used characters already in the Disney universe, Epic creates all-new characters with new spins on the classic archetypes.
- Kitsis and Horowitz, who previously worked on Lost as well, created Epic with Hales—who worked with them on Once Upon a Time joining in season 5—and Apple’s upcoming Amazing Stories revival, another anthology series.
- Previously having written for the Hulu miniseries, 11.22.63, Hales is writing Epic with Kitsis and Horowitz supervising and getting the project through all the developmental processes and hurdles.
- All three are serving as Executive Producers, with ABC Signature Studios as the studio.