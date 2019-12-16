Disney+ and Canal Plus Group Strike Deal For Exclusive Distribution in France

by | Dec 16, 2019 7:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Ahead of the Disney+’s launch on March 31, 2020 in France, Disney+ has signed an executive distribution agreement with Canal Plus Group, France’s leading pay-TV company, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

  • The deal was first reported in a French newspaper, Les Echos, but was later confirmed in a tweet by Canal Plus Group CEO Maxime Saada.
  • Disney and Canal Plus have had a long running relationship, including previous programming agreements that gave Canal Plus access to films from Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.
  • This Disney+ deal is just the latest in the relationship between the two companies.
  • Under this new agreement, Canal Plus will be the sole distributor of Disney+ in France, meaning that other telecommunications groups like Orange, SFR, and Bouygues Telecom and Free will still have to go through Canal Plus to access Disney+.
  • Canal Plus will also retain their exclusive rights to Disney Content, like the Star Wars and Avengers movies, as well as being the only distributor of Disney Junior, Disney Channel and other Walt Disney Company networks, but will continue to distribute National Geographic, Voyage, and Fox Play channels.
  • The Walt Disney Company also has licensing deals in other European markets, including one with Sky in the U.K., Italy, and Germany, though it is unclear at this time how these deals will affect the content available on Disney+ in those regions until the pre-existing deals expire.
  • Partnering with Canal Plus Group marks an important step for Disney+ in France, where most pay-TV subscribers use boxes to access content.
  • The Disney+ deal is another example of the French pay-TV group’s current strategy to strike alliances with streaming giants and potential rivals to position themselves as aggregators of premium services and content.
  • Canal Plus Group has been on a drive to recruit more subscribers in France with strategies like launching cheaper packages to lure millennials and by forging ties with other local telcos, such as Free and OCS.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend