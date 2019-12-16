“Fortnite” Launches “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Campaign

by | Dec 16, 2019 9:36 AM Pacific Time

This past weekend, Fortnite launched a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker campaign ahead of the film’s theatrical release. For a limited time, players can experience the game as select characters, collect Star Wars weapons, complete themed challenges, and receive galactic rewards.

Fortnite via Forbes

What’s happening:

  • Fans of the wildly popular multiple-player game, Fortnite, got a Star Wars surprise this weekend when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker characters, items, and challenges were added to the platform.
  • On Saturday, December 14, Fortnite launched their Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event, introducing themed challenges, weapons, and rewards.

Fortnite via Forbes

  • According to Forbes, Stage 1 challenges that are live include:
    • Deal damage with a lightsaber (100)
    • Raise your banner to capture the TIE fighter crash sites (0/1)
    • Block damage with a lightsaber (50)
    • First Order Stormtrooper eliminations with a lightsaber or from beyond 100m (0/1)
    • Deal damage with a First Order Blaster Rifle to opponents or First Order Stormtroopers (0/200)
  • Rewards for finishing challenges include:
    • Complete five Stage 1 challenges you get a Resistance Banner
    • Complete five Stage 2 challenges you get holographic First Order Back Bling
    • Complete five Stage 3 challenges you get a Rey Jedi Training emote
  • Additionally, Forbes’ Paul Tassi notes that the best Star Wars-themed items and prizes aren’t free, but can be purchased from the V-Bucks shop.
  • The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event is live now through December 22, 2019.

Event characters:

  • Our friends at Theme Park Professor shared pictures characters and weapons that are part of this Fortnite campaign.

Be on the lookout:

  • Players will notice elements from the Star Wars galaxy everywhere throughout the worlds of Fortnite such as:
    • Lightsabers
    • Stormtroopers
    • TIE Fighters
    • Blasters

A disturbance in the Force:

  • While never a planned part of any launch, it’s common that games experience technical difficulties, and Fortnite could not escape some issues.
  • Many players were not able to login as the Rise of Skywalker campaign launched. To make up for this, all campaign players received a free TIE glider in addition to any and all free rewards they can earn for completing challenges.  

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019. In the meantime, all eight movies in the Skywalker saga are streaming now on Disney+

 
 
Comments

