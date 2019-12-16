“Fortnite” Launches “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Campaign

This past weekend, Fortnite launched a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker campaign ahead of the film’s theatrical release. For a limited time, players can experience the game as select characters, collect Star Wars weapons, complete themed challenges, and receive galactic rewards.
What’s happening:
- Fans of the wildly popular multiple-player game, Fortnite, got a Star Wars surprise this weekend when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker characters, items, and challenges were added to the platform.
- On Saturday, December 14, Fortnite launched their Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event, introducing themed challenges, weapons, and rewards.
- According to Forbes, Stage 1 challenges that are live include:
- Deal damage with a lightsaber (100)
- Raise your banner to capture the TIE fighter crash sites (0/1)
- Block damage with a lightsaber (50)
- First Order Stormtrooper eliminations with a lightsaber or from beyond 100m (0/1)
- Deal damage with a First Order Blaster Rifle to opponents or First Order Stormtroopers (0/200)
- Rewards for finishing challenges include:
- Complete five Stage 1 challenges you get a Resistance Banner
- Complete five Stage 2 challenges you get holographic First Order Back Bling
- Complete five Stage 3 challenges you get a Rey Jedi Training emote
- Additionally, Forbes’ Paul Tassi notes that the best Star Wars-themed items and prizes aren’t free, but can be purchased from the V-Bucks shop.
- The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event is live now through December 22, 2019.
Event characters:
- Our friends at Theme Park Professor shared pictures characters and weapons that are part of this Fortnite campaign.
There's Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker skins for a limited time on Fortnite!
Be on the lookout:
- Players will notice elements from the Star Wars galaxy everywhere throughout the worlds of Fortnite such as:
- Lightsabers
- Stormtroopers
- TIE Fighters
- Blasters
A disturbance in the Force:
- While never a planned part of any launch, it’s common that games experience technical difficulties, and Fortnite could not escape some issues.
- Many players were not able to login as the Rise of Skywalker campaign launched. To make up for this, all campaign players received a free TIE glider in addition to any and all free rewards they can earn for completing challenges.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019. In the meantime, all eight movies in the Skywalker saga are streaming now on Disney+