Pixar Releases New Trailer and Posters for “Onward,” Announces Additional Cast

Yesterday, Pixar Animation Studios announced several new cast members to the upcoming animated release, Onward. Plus, the studio has released a second official trailer for the film while also debuting some new character posters for the film.

This March, Pixar fans can join two brothers on a magical quest in the studio’s newest film, Onward .

Today, a new trailer for the animated film was released (seen above)

On top of that, Pixar has released a new one-sheet and four character posters:

In a tweet by Walt Disney Studios earlier today, some new cast members were announced as having roles in the film: Ali Wong (Stand-up comedian, Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat) Mel Rodriguez ( Little Miss Sunshine, The Last Man on Earth) Lena Waithe ( Ready Player One, This is Us, Westworld)

In addition to the new cast members, Onward ’s headling cast includes: Tom Holland Chris Pratt Julia Louis-Dreyfus Octavia Spencer

Onward releases in theaters on March 6, 2020

Onward synopsis:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

