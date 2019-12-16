Pixar Releases New Trailer and Posters for “Onward,” Announces Additional Cast

by | Dec 16, 2019 6:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Yesterday, Pixar Animation Studios announced several new cast members to the upcoming animated release, Onward. Plus, the studio has released a second official trailer for the film while also debuting some new character posters for the film.

What’s Happening:

  • This March, Pixar fans can join two brothers on a magical quest in the studio’s newest film, Onward.
  • Today, a new trailer for the animated film was released (seen above)
  • On top of that, Pixar has released a new one-sheet and four character posters:

  • In a tweet by Walt Disney Studios earlier today, some new cast members were announced as having roles in the film:
    • Ali Wong (Stand-up comedian, Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet, American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat)
    • Mel Rodriguez (Little Miss Sunshine, The Last Man on Earth)
    • Lena Waithe (Ready Player One, This is Us, Westworld)
  • In addition to the new cast members, Onward’s headling cast includes:
    • Tom Holland
    • Chris Pratt
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
    • Octavia Spencer
  • Onward releases in theaters on March 6, 2020

Onward synopsis:

  • Set in a suburban fantasy world, Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

What They’re Saying:

  • Director Dan Scanlon on casting Tom Holland: “Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother. We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him.”
  • Scanlon on Chris Pratt: “We wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that. Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way. And Chris Pratt is perfect for that. He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”
  • Scanlon on Onward: “I absolutely hope that people are laughing their heads off and crying their eyes out. My hope is some of the questions that I’m asking in the film will be questions other people are asking about their own lives. And I think that’s what a lot of the times gets us to connect to a movie.”
 
 
Send this to a friend