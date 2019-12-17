Documentary About Greta Thunberg Set to Debut on Hulu in 2020

A feature length documentary about global climate activist Greta Thunberg is coming to Hulu in 2020. The film is currently titled Greta and hails from director Nathan Grossman.
What’s happening:
- According to Deadline, a new original documentary about climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to premiere on Hulu in 2020.
- The film, currently titled Greta, is directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig through B-Reel Films.
- Deadline notes that sources indicate Hulu has been on board with the documentary for a while. They’ve reportedly been involved behind the scenes during distribution negotiations.
- Greta follows the story of 16 year-old Greta Thunberg whose passion for the environment has sparked conversations across the globe and led to international activism.
- Inspired by Thunberg’s 2018 school strike, the filmmakers have been following the teenager as she drives climate action forward.
- Greta will guide audiences through the teenager’s early activism days that led to international attention, her powerful UN speech, and much more.
Documentary logline:
- “In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.”
Did you know:
- Thunberg has been named Person of the Year by TIME magazine. At just 16 years old, she’s the youngest individual to be recognized with honor.
- Among her other honors and recognitions are a fellowship at the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
