Documentary About Greta Thunberg Set to Debut on Hulu in 2020

A feature length documentary about global climate activist Greta Thunberg is coming to Hulu in 2020. The film is currently titled Greta and hails from director Nathan Grossman.

What’s happening:

The film, currently titled Greta, is directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig through B-Reel Films.

Deadline notes that sources indicate Hulu has been on board with the documentary for a while. They've reportedly been involved behind the scenes during distribution negotiations.

follows the story of 16 year-old Greta Thunberg whose passion for the environment has sparked conversations across the globe and led to international activism. Inspired by Thunberg’s 2018 school strike, the filmmakers have been following the teenager as she drives climate action forward.

Greta will guide audiences through the teenager’s early activism days that led to international attention, her powerful UN speech, and much more.

Documentary logline:

“In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.”

Did you know:

Thunberg has been named Person of the Year by TIME magazine. At just 16 years old, she’s the youngest individual to be recognized with honor.

Among her other honors and recognitions are a fellowship at the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and a nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.