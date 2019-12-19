Michael Jackson Estate Settles Lawsuit with Disney, ABC Over 2018 Primetime Special

Over a year after filing a lawsuit against the Disney and ABC for copyright infringement, Micahel Jackson’s Estate has reached a confidential settlement with the network.

What’s happening:

Variety lawsuit filed in 2018

In the original filing, the estate sued Disney and ABC The Last Days of Michael Jackson claiming copyright infringement.

claiming copyright infringement. According to the lawsuit, the ABC program featured numerous songs and videos of the late pop star that belong to the estate including “Thriller,” and “Black or White,” as well as footage from the This Is It concert .

concert Michael Jackson’s Estate claimed that Disney did not reach out to them for licensing or permission to use the selected material.

Disney said they weren’t infringing on the estate owned properties

Variety says both sides filed notice on Wednesday saying they had reached a settlement.

