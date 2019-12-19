Photos – TRON Lightcycle / Run Construction Update and Ride Vehicles

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios aren’t the only Walt Disney World parks getting new attractions. TRON Lightcycle / Run is coming along nicely over in Tomorrowland and now guests can even try out the new attraction’s ride vehicles.

Guests can hop on the new ride vehicles and try them out for themselves in Tomorrowland.

Earlier this summer, at D23 Expo 2019 in Anaheim, part of the parks and resorts booth was dedicated to showcasing Tron Lightcycle / Run, including the ride vehicle, and the costumes that the cast members will be wearing. Those pictures and more can be seen at our Tron Lightcycle / Run Project Tracker.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is set to open at Magic Kingdom Park in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.