ABC News to Air 2-Hour Special and 8-Part Podcast on Jeffrey Epstein and the Women Who Survived His Crimes

ABC News announced today a two-hour broadcast special and eight-part podcast on Jeffrey Epstein and the powerful story of the women who survived his crimes and fought back to reclaim their lives.
- In Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein, the accusers open up with emotional accounts of the abuse they endured, their resilience, strength and life now.
- The ABC News special features material from:
- A 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life
- Deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators
- Police interviews with the young girls
- Their personal reactions today to seeing Epstein appear in court last summer
- Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein dives into Epstein’s life and background, raising questions and uncovering details about how he made his money; his relationships with many notable individuals; his decades of sexually abusing young girls, including emotional accounts from two sisters about how he manipulated them; and the federal sex trafficking charges he faced before he died.
- The special airs on Thursday, January 9 (9:00 – 11:00 PM ET) on ABC.
- The podcast, hosted by ABC News’ Mark Remillard, is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app starting January 9 with new episodes posting every Thursday.
- Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein is the ninth installment in the #1-rated “Truth and Lies” series that premiered in 2017.
- ABC News is the producer of the special with David Sloan serving as senior executive producer, Terri Lichstein as executive producer and James Hill as senior producer.
- The podcast is produced by the award-winning ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio, creators of the #1 True Crime podcast “Have You Seen This Man?”
- Chris Vlasto is senior executive producer and Cindy Galli is chief of investigative projects.