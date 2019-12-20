ABC News to Air 2-Hour Special and 8-Part Podcast on Jeffrey Epstein and the Women Who Survived His Crimes

ABC News announced today a two-hour broadcast special and eight-part podcast on Jeffrey Epstein and the powerful story of the women who survived his crimes and fought back to reclaim their lives. In Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein , the accusers open up with emotional accounts of the abuse they endured, their resilience, strength and life now.

The ABC News special features material from: A 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life Deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators Police interviews with the young girls Their personal reactions today to seeing Epstein appear in court last summer

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein dives into Epstein’s life and background, raising questions and uncovering details about how he made his money; his relationships with many notable individuals; his decades of sexually abusing young girls, including emotional accounts from two sisters about how he manipulated them; and the federal sex trafficking charges he faced before he died.

The special airs on Thursday, January 9 (9:00 – 11:00 PM ET) on ABC.

The podcast, hosted by ABC News’ Mark Remillard, is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app starting January 9 with new episodes posting every Thursday.

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein is the ninth installment in the #1-rated “Truth and Lies” series that premiered in 2017.

is the ninth installment in the #1-rated “Truth and Lies” series that premiered in 2017. The previous installments have featured: The Menendez brothers Charles Manson Watergate Laci Peterson Waco Tonya Harding Jonestown Monica Lewinsky/Bill Clinton

ABC News is the producer of the special with David Sloan serving as senior executive producer, Terri Lichstein as executive producer and James Hill as senior producer.

The podcast is produced by the award-winning ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio, creators of the #1 True Crime podcast “Have You Seen This Man?”

