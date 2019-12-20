Anne Rice’s “Vampire Chronicles” Series No Longer In Production at Hulu

A planned series based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles for Hulu is no longer being developed, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The series, originally planned for Hulu

The Vampire Chronicles is a book series, written by Rice, that follows the character Lestat De Lioncourt, who serves as the hero, antihero, and narrator of the series.

Along with The Vampire Chronicles, the package will also include rights to Rice's The Mayfair Witches, a series about a family of witches that began in 1990 with the novel The Witching Hour.

The Mayfair Witches is currently set up at Warner Bros, with the asking price being roughly $30- $40 Million on top of $2.5 Million to buyout the Warner Bros. rights.

Paramount and Anonymous Content were previously attached as part of the Hulu project, but their rights have expired, allowing Rice to shop the new, larger package that includes both properties. Paramount is said to be one of a few studios bidding on the new package.

The notion of a Vampire Chronicles series dates back to 2016, when Rice regained theatrical rights to her novels, when she wanted to focus on television rather than films. By 2018, the project had landed at Hulu, where after working through numerous showrunners, production was finally set to begin in the fall of 2019, when updates fell silent.

