Hulu Drops First Teaser Trailer for Original Series “High Fidelity”

by | Dec 20, 2019 3:15 PM Pacific Time

The first official teaser for Hulu’s new original dramedy, High Fidelity has been released. The series is inspired by the novel and film of the same name.

What’s happening:

  • Hulu has given fans a first look at their original series High Fidelity which stars Zoë Kravitz.

  • The series is based on the novel by Nick Hornby, but tells the story from a female perspective with Kravitz playing the lovelorn Rob.
  • Much like the 2000 movie starring John Cusack, the teaser shows Kravitz’s Rob breaking the fourth wall, talking directly to the audience to share her blunt and honest opinions.
  • In addition to her lead role, Kravitz also serves as the series’ executive producer.
  • All 10 episodes of High Fidelity will premiere on February 14, 2020.

Synopsis:

  • “A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob, a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.”

 

High Fidelity stars:

  • Zoë Kravitz
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph
  • David H. Holmes
  • Jake Lacy
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir

Creative team:

  • Written by:
    • Veronica West
    • Sarah Kucserka
  • Executive produced by:
    • Zoë Kravitz
    • West
    • Kucserka
    • Midnight Radio’s
      • Josh Appelbaum
      • André Nemec
      • Jeff Pinkner
      • Scott Rosenberg
    • Nick Hornby
    • Jeff Reiner
  • Jesse Peretz will direct and executive produce the pilot.
  • Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as producer.
  • The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.
Send this to a friend