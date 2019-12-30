D23 Announces Their 2020 Gold Member Gift Celebrating Fantastic Worlds

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has shared an early look at their 2020 Gold Member Gift. The theme celebrates some of the company’s most iconic fictional locales in an adventure kit that includes a variety of collectibles that can’t be found anywhere else.

D23’s Fantastic Worlds Adventure Kit includes the following items: D23 Fantastic Worlds map Travel-inspired pin set Commemorative patch Postcard set Adventure Bandana (1 per Gold Membership, 4 per Gold Family Membership)



D23 Members who sign-up or renew their Gold or Gold Family Membership starting January 1st, 2020, are eligible to receive the Fantastic Worlds Adventure Kit. D23 Gold Membership is $99/year and D23 Gold Family Membership is $129.99/year.

More information about each of the included items can be found below:

D23 Fantastic Worlds Map

“Unfold the magic with this epic map, depicting more than 250 places, vehicles, and characters, representing more than 150 films, television shows, and theme park locations—all created by Disney and Pixar! Designed just for the D23 2020 Gold Member Gift by Disney artist Bryan Mon, this 24”x36”-inch map pays tribute to the “Fun Maps” of Disneyland past and includes 23 hidden Mickeys, a “hidden Oswald,” and much more.”

Six-Pin “Passport”

“Fill up your “passport to fun” with this six-pin set, celebrating six milestone anniversaries and created exclusively for the D23 Gold Member Gift by Disney artist Alex Riegert-Waters. These beautifully finished pins, inspired by vintage travel logos, celebrate Fantasia, Lady and the Tramp, Swiss Family Robinson, Marvel’s Valkyrie, Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, and Toy Story.”

65 Years of Disneyland Patch

“Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, Disneyland has welcomed millions of guests from around the world since Walt Disney first dedicated his dream-come-true in 1955 with the words, “Disneyland is your land.” Inspired by vintage guide maps from the park’s earliest years, this woven patch was designed by the official voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan.”

Fantastic Worlds Postcard Set

“From the swashbuckling call of Treasure Island to the cosmic depths of outer space, these postcards, based on art from across Disney’s historical collections, celebrate some of our favorite make-believe and real-life places featured in feature films and Disney’s theme parks. Designed by Disney artist Sofia Ouhri, this set includes Bahia from The Three Caballeros; Treasure Island; Planet X, the home world of Marvel’s Groot; Paris as featured in The Aristocats; Space Mountain; Cloud City from Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back; and Avatar’s Pandora.”

D23 Adventure Bandana

“Members are invited to take the fantasy anywhere they go with this woodland-ready bandana featuring Mickey Mouse ready to explore. Designed by voice and visual artist Bret Iwan, this bandana was inspired by Mickey’s 1939 short The Pointer and America’s National Parks. D23 Gold Family Members will receive four (4) bandanas in their gift.”

For more details, visit D23.com/FantasticWorlds.

Click here to becomes a D23 Gold Member.