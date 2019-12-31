Disney Archives 50th Anniversary Celebration to Present “Fantasia” at the El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is inviting Disney fans out to relive a true classic as Disney Archives 50th Anniversary Celebration presents Fantasia.
- The presentation will feature a special introduction by the Walt Disney Archives, and an exclusive display of memorabilia.
- The presentation will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 9:45 AM. Tickets are available here.
About the movie:
- Leopold Stokowski conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra presenting – "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" features Mickey Mouse as an aspiring magician who oversteps his limits. "The Rite of Spring" tells the story of evolution, from single-celled animals to the death of the dinosaurs. "Dance of the Hours" is a comic ballet performed by ostriches, hippos, elephants, and alligators. "Night on Bald Mountain" and "Ave Maria" set the forces of darkness and light against each other as a devilish revel is interrupted by the coming of a new day.
ICYMI – More El Capitan Theatre news:
- Anna and Elsa took the stage at the El Capitan Theatre before the opening night presentation of Disney’s Frozen 2.