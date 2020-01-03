More Details About Sam Eagle’s Influence on the New Regal Eagle Smokehouse Restaurant at Epcot

From executive chefs Wayne and Wanda, we will soon enjoy a glorious three-course meal, perhaps a salute to all American cuisine, but mostly barbecue. Okay, maybe not THAT detailed, but Epcot’s newest dining offering will be inspired by one of the Muppet favorites, Sam Eagle, according to Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

A new fast-casual restaurant opening soon at The American Adventure Epcot , Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue World Showcase

The restaurant will take its name from the venerable Sam Eagle, the Muppet known for his patriotism and strict sense of duty and honor. He takes all things seriously … and barbecue is apparently one of those things.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse will be the site for “Sam’s Centennial Cook-Off: A Salute to All Cook-Offs but Mostly Barbecue.” Described as “a competition fit for all patriots and pit masters,” guests will get to try all the “contest entries” in a variety of classic backyard barbecue selections from across the country to vie for Sam’s top honor.

Sam himself will be part of the décor at this new restaurant, from the entrance marquee to posters displayed in the eatery itself.

It was also announced that Sam the Eagle will also be incorporated into new Regal Eagle Smokehouse merchandise available exclusively at this location.

On the menu are a variety of sandwiches and platters as well as a plant-based option. Chow down on a sliced Texas beef brisket sandwich or South Carolina smoked sausage sandwich with tangy mustard sauce and caramelized onions.There’s also a Kansas City smoked chicken, Memphis dry-rub pork ribs, North Carolina chopped smoked pork butt. For a lighter option, guests can grab the Power Greens Salad with chilled pulled chicken, fresh citrus, and a citrus vinaigrette. Beverage offerings will include a selection of beer and cider from around the country, wines from the west coast, and specialty regional cocktails with and without alcohol.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue is expected to open early this year.