More Details About Sam Eagle’s Influence on the New Regal Eagle Smokehouse Restaurant at Epcot

by | Jan 3, 2020 3:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

From executive chefs Wayne and Wanda, we will soon enjoy a glorious three-course meal, perhaps a salute to all American cuisine, but mostly barbecue. Okay, maybe not THAT detailed, but Epcot’s newest dining offering will be inspired by one of the Muppet favorites, Sam Eagle, according to Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

  • A new fast-casual restaurant opening soon at The American Adventure pavilion in Epcot, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue is sure to become a guest-favorite spot in World Showcase. It is planned to offer up classic American backyard barbecue from around the United States as well as a variety of home-style craft brews.
  • The restaurant will take its name from the venerable Sam Eagle, the Muppet known for his patriotism and strict sense of duty and honor. He takes all things seriously … and barbecue is apparently one of those things.
  • Regal Eagle Smokehouse will be the site for “Sam’s Centennial Cook-Off: A Salute to All Cook-Offs but Mostly Barbecue.” Described as “a competition fit for all patriots and pit masters,” guests will get to try all the “contest entries” in a variety of classic backyard barbecue selections from across the country to vie for Sam’s top honor.
  • Sam himself will be part of the décor at this new restaurant, from the entrance marquee to posters displayed in the eatery itself.
  • It was also announced that Sam the Eagle will also be incorporated into new Regal Eagle Smokehouse merchandise available exclusively at this location.

  • On the menu are a variety of sandwiches and platters as well as a plant-based option. Chow down on a sliced Texas beef brisket sandwich or South Carolina smoked sausage sandwich with tangy mustard sauce and caramelized onions.There’s also a  Kansas City smoked chicken, Memphis dry-rub pork ribs, North Carolina chopped smoked pork butt. For a lighter option, guests can grab the Power Greens Salad with chilled pulled chicken, fresh citrus, and a citrus vinaigrette. Beverage offerings will include a selection of beer and cider from around the country, wines from the west coast, and specialty regional cocktails with and without alcohol.
  • Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts and Barbecue is expected to open early this year.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend