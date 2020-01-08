Purdue University Global and Southern New Hampshire University Added to Disney Aspire Program

Disney Aspire, The Walt Disney Company's 100% tuition-paid education plan for more than 94,000 hourly employees and Cast Members, has added Purdue University Global and Southern New Hampshire University to its network of schools.

Eligible employees and Cast Members can now pursue a degree in Cloud Computing, Digital Photography, Legal Studies and Higher Education Administration, among others.

This is in addition to the more than 300 programs in the current Disney Aspire network offered by universities and education providers, including: University of Arizona University of Central Florida Valencia College Brandman University University of FloridaOnline University of Denver Wilmington University Bellevue University

Disney Aspire is the most comprehensive education investment program of its kind, offering more than 300 degrees and programs at 13 educational institutions nationwide in concert with Guild Education.

The Company has committed $150 million to fund Disney Aspire over the first five years of the program and will add up to $25 million more each year after that.

Disney Aspire is designed to remove key barriers to enrollment and support working adults in a multitude of ways, including: Cost: Covers 100% of costs associated with tuition up front and required books and fees Choice and Convenience: Offers the choice and convenience of multiple programs, classes and schedule options Coaching: Provides individual coaching and support from application through graduation Opportunity: Does not require employees and Cast Members to stay at Disney after the completion of their degree or certificate

Since Disney Aspire's launch in August 2018, more than 12,000 students have actively enrolled in classes and more than 500 have completed programs and graduated.

Purdue Global, part of the Purdue University system, delivers personalized online education tailored to the unique needs of working adults.

Southern New Hampshire University was named one of the nation's Best Regional Universities by US News & World Report, ranking as the Most Innovative School in the northern region.

What they’re saying: