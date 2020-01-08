Universal Orlando Mardi Gras 2020 Lineup Includes TLC, Marshmello, and Diana Ross

Universal Orlando just announced their talent lineup for their 2020 Mardi Gras Celebration, which will also be celebrating 25 years of the event this year. The event runs from February 1st through April 2nd. On select nights, world-famous musical acts will join the festival to perform concerts at no additional charge. Guests can access the event with standard tickets or Annual Passes and Florida residents can take advantage of new special deals.

Performers:

Feb. 1 – The Roots

Feb. 8 – Karol G

Feb. 15 – Bell Biv DeVoe

Feb. 16 – +Live+

Feb. 22 – Kool & the Gang

Feb. 29 – TLC

March 7 – REO Speedwagon

March 8 – Dustin Lynch

March 13 – Luis Fonsi

March 14 – The All-American Rejects

March 15 – Diana Ross

March 20 – Chris Young

March 21 – Earth, Wind & Fire

March 22 – Marshmello

March 28 – Why Don’t We

March 29 – Gavin DeGraw

Nightly Mardi Gras Parade:

This year’s nightly Mardi Gras parade is themed to “Treasures from the Deep.”

The parade recreates the grandeur of a New Orleans Mardi Gras party in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Six new floats will debut this year themed to mystical underwater creatures as well as the legendary lost city of Atlantis.

This parade also includes fan-favorite floats from throughout the event’s 25 years.

The floats are designed by Kern Studios who have been producing Mardi Gras floats for New Orleans since 1947.

New Mardi Gras Food:

A new “Carnival Around the World” tasting tent will feature worldride menu that changes bi-weekly throughout the event.

Authentic Cajun cuisine is available at The French Quarter Courtyard including gumbo, jambalaya, and po boys.

Add-on experiences include” Bayou Boil – A New Orleans crawfish boil experience. Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard – Try a variety of New Orleans dishes throughout the event.

