“Go the Distance” from “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison” Now Streaming

Matthew Morrison’s cover of “Go the Distance” from Hercules is now available, off his upcoming Disney cover album called Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison, available March 6th.

Morrison had this to say about the upcoming album: "I have never felt so much joy and connection in making an album. Every note, every word I sang was for my son, Revel James. There's a beautiful feeling of nostalgia that is forever connected to the Disney catalog, and my goal was to deliver an album that reconnects us all to the magic of youth."

Track List:

1. "Go the Distance" (Hercules)

2. "You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story)

3. "When You Wish Upon a Star" (Pinocchio)

4. "The Second Star to the Right" (Peter Pan)

5. "You'll Be in My Heart" (Tarzan)

6. "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella)

7. "Friend Like Me" (Aladdin)

8. "Zip a Dee Doo Dah/Bare Necessities"

9. "When I See an Elephant Fly" (Dumbo)

10. "A Whole New World" (Aladdin)