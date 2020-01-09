House of Highlights Founder Omar Raja Joins ESPN as Digital and Social Content Commentator

ESPN has announced that Omar Raja has joined their team and will serve as digital and social content commentator. The House of Highlights founder will make his first network appearance on January 13 as a guest on Countdown to the CFP Championship.

What’s happening:

Raja will continue to have a direct relationship with fans, injecting his voice – and the fun and personality that he is well known for – into ESPN’s digital and social content across all sports.

His first appearance on ESPN platforms will be as a guest on Countdown to the CFP Championship on Monday, January 13, ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Moving forward, Raja will be the leading voice behind ESPN’s SportsCenter Instagram account and will play a key role in new exclusive content offerings on the ESPN App.

Joining Raja will be a team of four digital and social content specialists that will work alongside ESPN’s existing team to support its presence on social platforms and areas of growth such as: TikTok Instagram Soccer High school sports

The team will also bring industry-leading expertise in user-generated content strategy and social community building to expand on ESPN’s success in reaching the next generation of sports fans.

Raja will also be a key contributor to ESPN’s NBA digital and social content, including a new Hoop Streams live show with co-hosts Chiney Ogwumike Christine Williamson

About Hoop Streams:

The weekly studio show premieres on Wednesday, January 15 at 6:30-7 pm ET and will focus on culture and viral moments across basketball.

It will be the first show produced from ESPN’s new Studio E in Bristol, Conn. dedicated exclusively to its growing digital content and shows.

The show will be available to stream live on Twitter, YouTube, and the ESPN App.

What they’re saying:

Omar Raja: “I’m very excited to join the ESPN digital and social team and help elevate the amazing product they’ve already built. After meeting with Jimmy Pitaro, Connor Schell, and Ryan Spoon, I knew the opportunity at ESPN was incredibly special and I genuinely can’t wait to get started.”

About Omar Raja: