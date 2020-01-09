Shanghai Disney Resort to Usher in The Year of The Mouse With Spring Festival

Shanghai Disney Resort today hosted a special Spring Festival event to introduce the resort’s brand-new holiday festivities for the Lunar New Year, and included an early look at the exclusive Spring Festival outfits which will be worn by Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n’ Dale, and Duffy and Friends.

From January 13 through February 9, 2020, guests will be able to celebrate tradition and experience unforgettable magic with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more, as Shanghai Disney Resort ushers in the Year of the Mouse.

The brand-new outfit designs have been inspired by bustling city streets during Spring Festival, overflowing with an air of traditional culture, lively performances, exciting games and delicious food, all the while incorporating colorful and flamboyant street market features.

Throughout the holiday, guests will have the opportunity to meet Disney friends around Mickey Avenue, dressed in their exciting Spring Festival costumes, and they are welcome to take photos together in front of various photo backdrops inspired by the New Year.

Also on Mickey Avenue will be “God of Fortune” Goofy to bring extra luck and excitement to the festivities.

From Lunar New Year Day through to Lantern Festival, Mickey and Minnie will welcome guests to the resort in stylish new costumes designed by famed Chinese designer Guo Pei, with special red and gold lanterns lining the winding roads and alleys of Mickey Avenue.

In celebration of the Year of the Mouse, Shanghai Disney Resort will be filled with an array of Mickey and Minnie elements within a unique Spring Festival atmosphere, which this year features a magical mix of traditional and reimagined decorations.

Guests looking to add an extra touch of unique Disney magic to their Spring Festival greetings, can now enjoy new Disney-themed filters on their smartphones.

Users can create special Spring Festival greeting videos featuring Disney-themed Spring Festival overlays and virtual Mickey and Minnie elements for their loved ones, send and receive red packets and more.

This year, the Garden of the Twelve Friends will be transformed into a New Year “Wishing Garden,” where celebratory decorations will hang around the Year of the Mouse mosaic to bring an added touch of magic to this enchanting area.

Another Spring Festival tradition will also return this year, where in select meet and greet locations and in the Wishing Garden, guests can use special wishing cards to record their special wishes to usher in a year of prosperity and good luck.

Each morning throughout the entire holiday period near Storytellers Statue in the Gardens of Imagination, guests can soak up the season’s good fortune during Mickey and Minnie’s drum ceremony – a performance specially designed to fill each day with good luck and happy wishes.

And in late mornings and early afternoons, Mickey and friends will be joined in celebration by dancers in vintage Shanghai-style clothing, reminiscent of the city’s golden age of jazz and swing.

As evening falls across the park, guests are invited to experience the wonder of the incredible Spring Festival 2020 Firework Celebration: Our Families.

Following Ignite the Dream – A Nighttime Spectacular of Magic and Light, this new vibrant fireworks show will wow guests every day throughout the Spring Festival period, with projections on the castle featuring families from beloved classic Disney movies, traditional Chinese elements including calligraphy, lanterns and Spring Festival colors and blessings.

This heartwarming celebration will be accompanied by a lush underscore of traditional Chinese music, with narration provided by Mickey himself.

Lunar New Year’s Eve would not be complete without bringing the whole family together for a sumptuous traditional Spring Festival dinner.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel is offering an exclusive Spring Festival Banquet on January 23 and 24, 2020 at the hotel’s Cinderella Ballroom.

Featuring a range of classic traditional dishes, the banquet recreates a traditional Spring Festival atmosphere, with plenty of fun activities, such as paper cutting, pumpkin carving, sugar painting and dumpling making.

While guests enjoy the meal, Mickey and Minnie will appear to surprise guests and to bring New Year fortune.

At Shanghai Disneyland’s Wandering Moon Restaurant, a savory selection of festive flavors will be available for all to enjoy, including Mickey Braised Pork Belly, Steamed Chicken with Stuffing, Steamed Fish with Tofu and more.

The Royal Banquet Hall in the Enchanted Storybook Castle is also bringing back the popular festive family reunion tabletop feast for two or four people throughout the Spring Festival period.

Designed to bring guests together during the holiday period, the family reunion tabletop feast is ideal for princesses and princes of all ages.

Throughout the holiday period, guests visiting the park can also indulge in exciting Mickey-shaped treats and sweets at a various popular locations.

At Remy's Patisserie, guests are invited to celebrate the Year of the Mouse with tantalizing desserts, such as the Spring Festival Mickey Cranberry Cupcake and Spring Festival Strawberry Lemon Cake, while ice cream lovers can discover the Mickey Waffle with Purple Sweet Potato Ice cream at Il Paperino.

Throughout the entire festive period, Shanghai Disney Resort is also offering a limited Spring Festival Mickey and Minnie Afternoon Tea at Mickey & Pals Market Café, complete with delicious brownies, assorted cupcakes and Mickey-themed beverages.

Sharing in the Spring Festival celebrations, Lumière’s Kitchen at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will also be decorated in traditional Chinese elements for the holidays.

A sumptuous buffet will be offered, including a wide range of fresh seafood, fine meats, traditional Chinese and western dishes and various types of Spring Festival-themed desserts.

Diners can also meet Mickey, Minnie and Pluto to enrich their holiday experience.

Sunnyside Café at the Toy Story Hotel will also offer a Spring Festival dinner feast from January 24 through January 30, complete with a festive party atmosphere.

Throughout the season, the new Mickey Family 2020 Spring Festival Collection includes Mickey and Minnie plush in new outfits, new festive headbands, adult jackets in classic red and gold colors, mugs designed in the shape of traditional drums, limited-edition Mickey dancing dragon lantern figures, and limited edition Mickey-themed pins.

A limited edition set of Mickey and Minnie plush in their unique Guo Pei-designed outfits is also available for guests looking for that extra-special gift this season.

A new Duffy and Friends merchandise collection is also available, featuring Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou and the newly-arrived CookieAnn, all in their traditional Spring Festival attire – making for ideal gifts and decorations for those looking to bring a fun touch of tradition home with them at this exciting time of year.

No holiday celebration would be complete without a Lucky Bag, and this year Shanghai Disney Resort is once again offering Spring Festival Lucky Bags filled with good fortune and exciting offerings.

Guests who purchase Lucky Bags will get an additional red packet with magical prizes, and a wonderful opportunity to win round-trip air tickets for two to Tokyo, sponsored by China Eastern Airlines.

The celebration won’t be limited to the park though as guests looking to extend the magic with an overnight stay at either the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel or Toy Story Hotel will find themselves immersed in a festive environment, complete with beautiful decorations, and workshops in lantern-making, Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting and dragon mask coloring. In the lobby, young guests can enjoy listening to traditional stories, solving riddles and festive face painting.

Throughout the holiday period, there will also be a special Spring Festival carnival in Disneytown, where Lion Blessing and Dragon parades, as well as a series of tents hosting craft stations, food booths, DIY workshops and other activities, await guests as they continue their celebrations and shopping.

In addition, Mickey and Minnie will be performing a joyful dance together alongside a host of Disney dancers in special Spring Festival outfits on weekends throughout the Spring Festival season.