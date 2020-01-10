FX Debuts Trailer for Fourth Installment of “Fargo” Starring Chris Rock

The fourth installment of Fargo starring Chris Rock is coming to FX and FX on Hulu this April. The anthology series inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film Fargo, is set in Kansas City in the 1950s. FX shared the official trailer on their YouTube channel this morning.

What’s happening:

“Family is complicated. Crime is organized.” FX has released the new trailer for the fourth installment of Fargo.

The story is set in 1950 Kansas City and stars Chris Rock as Loy Cannon—the head of an African American a crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of a truce.

The highly anticipated installment will premiere on FX Hulu

About the fourth installment:

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes.

It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

Fargo stars:

Chris Rock as “Loy Cannon”

Jack Huston as “Odis Weff”

Jason Schwartzman as “Josto Fadda”

Ben Whishaw as “Rabbi Milligan”

Jessie Buckley as ”Oraetta Mayflower”

Salvatore Esposito as “Gaetano Fadda”

Andrew Bird as “Thurman Smutney”

Eremie Harris as “Leon Bittle”

Gaetano Bruno as “Constant Calamita”

Anji White as “Dibrell Smutney”

Francesco Acquaroli as “Ebal Violante”

E’myri Crutchfield as “Ethelrida Pearl Smutney”

Amber Midthunder (recurring) as “Swanee Capps”

Creative team:

Noah Hawley (creator/showrunner/writer/director) and his production company 26 Keys will lead the creative team for the latest all-new “true crime” story.

Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield also serve as Executive Producers.

Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.