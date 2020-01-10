FXX Drops Teaser for Comedy “Dave” Starring Lil Dicky

by | Jan 10, 2020 4:46 PM Pacific Time

This morning, FXX released the first teaser for the upcoming comedy series Dave based on the life of rapper Lil Dicky. The series will premiere on FXX and FX on Hulu on March 4.

What’s happening: 

  • FXX has released the teaser trailer for their half-hour comedy Dave. The series is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, known as Lil Dicky on stage.
  • Along with giving audiences a first look at the show, FXX announced a March 4 premiere date.
  • Dave is one of several series that will debut on Hulu as part of an agreement for FX to produce original series for the streamer.

*Editor’s note: this trailer contains some mild adult references that may be unsuitable for children*

Synopsis:

  • Dave is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world.”

What they’re saying:

  • Dave Burd: "I’m so thankful for everyone who made this possible, it really is what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid. I love making people laugh, it’s my favorite thing ever. And even though I’m still fully in love with and committed to my career as a rapper, I’m excited to write jokes that don’t need to rhyme every time. Ugh, that rhymed."
  • Nick Grad President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions: "Not only has Dave Burd cemented his place in the rap community, but he’s now poised to take over TV with his infectious comedic sensibility in his own series. We’re thrilled to have partnered with an impressive creative team featuring Jeff Schaffer, Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola and Scooter Braun to bring the story of Lil Dicky to TV audiences."

Creative team:

  • The series is co-created by:
    • Dave Burd
    • Jeff Schaffer
  • Executive produced by:
    • Dave Burd
    • Jeff Schaffer
    • Saladin Patterson
    • Kevin Hart
    • Hartbeat Productions
    • Greg Mottola
    • Marty Bowen
    • Mike Hertz
    • Scooter Braun
    • James Shin (SB Projects)
    • Scott Manson (SB Projects)
  • The series is produced by FX Productions.
