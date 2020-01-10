Celebrate the Year of the Mouse with Amazon Exclusive Monthly Mickey Mouse Collection

In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Mouse, Disney is introducing a new monthly Mickey Mouse collection exclusive to Amazon.

2020 marks the Year of the Mouse on the Lunar calendar and Disney is excited to celebrate their global icon Mickey Mouse!

Disney has designed a collection of plush and accessories exclusively for Amazon.

A new set inspired by Mickey’s rich history will debut each month from January 2020-December 2020.

Designs include: Mickey Mouse Plush Figure – $29.99 Mickey Head T-Shirt – $22.99 Mickey Head PopSocket – $16.99

Please note, each collection is limited and items are only available while supplies last.