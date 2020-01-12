Lunar New Year Celebrations Are Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the Year of the Rat as part of their annual Lunar New Year event. From January 23-February 9, guests can join in the fun which features themed entertainment, food, character meet and greets and more.

What’s happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood Lunar New Year

This spectacular themed Lunar New Year event will take place within Universal Plaza, located at the heart of the theme park.

Under a curtain of traditional red Chinese lanterns and stunning plum blossom Wishing Trees, the festivities will come to life as guests discover the 12 zodiac animal signs accompanied by their symbolic attributes. Guests with birthday years that correspond with the “Year of the Rat” are said to be intelligent, witty and charming.

Lunar New Year is included in the price of admission to the theme park. More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com

Mandarin-speaking guests can learn more about the Lunar New Year event at www.ush.cn

Events and Activities:

During the Lunar New Year celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood, guests will discover fun character encounters, delicious culinary offerings, and activities for the whole family to enjoy

Kung Fu Panda:

Po and Tigress from the “Kung Fu Panda Adventure”

Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop returns by popular demand to serve up delicious culture-themed food

Mr. Ping himself will be on hand to interact with guests and take memorable souvenir photos.

Guests can learn how to draw Po and take home the drawing as a keepsake memento

On select days, community cultural performances featuring traditional lion dances will be offered

Hello Kitty:

Hello Kitty

Guests can meet the beloved feline at the Hello Kitty Shop located within the Animation Studio Store

Transformers:

Keeping with Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lunar New Year tradition, Megatron from the Transformers franchise will be speaking Mandarin while interacting with guests at the entry of the festivities.

The imposing robot leader of the Decepticons will engage attendees in real-time conversation reflective of his persona and will be sure to entertain Transformers fans visiting the park.

Megatron is one of the stars of Universal Studios Hollywood’s thrill ride, “ Transformers: The Ride-3D

Minions:

Minions from the theme park’s popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Studio Tour in Mandarin:

The world-famous Studio Tour

Featuring expertly-trained Mandarin-speaking tour guides, the experience provides insight into the world of movie-making magic as guests enjoy behind-the-scenes access to one of the largest production studios in the world. In-language park maps are also available for guests.

Dongpo Kitchen:

Guests can continue their Lunar New Year celebration at Universal CityWalk’s Dongpo Kitchen

Inspired by China’s premier restaurant Meizhou Dongpo, Dongpo Kitchen offers the comforts of a casual dining environment with both indoor and al fresco seating and caters to an eclectic palate with a variety of signature dishes.

Lunar New Year at Universal Studios Hollywood takes place January 23-February 9, 2020.