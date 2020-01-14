“The Mandalorian,” “Modern Family” Stars to Participate in 2020 PaleyFest LA

by | Jan 14, 2020 10:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

PaleyFest LA will be returning to the Dolby Theater in March and the stars and creators of two of the most popular Disney-owned shows will be participating. The Mandalorian and Modern Family will both be present at this year’s event.

  • The 2020 PaleyFest LA will be held March 13-22 in the Dolby Theater.
  • Several of the stars of the long-running hit comedy series Modern Family will be participating in the event, including:
    • Ty Burrell
    • Sofia Vergara
    • Eric Stonestreet
    • Sarah Hyland
    • Ariel Winter
    • Nolan Gould
    • Rico Rodriguez
  • Director Steven Levitan will also be in attendance.
  • Modern Family will be featured on March 13.
  • Some of the stars and creators of the new hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian will also be participating in this year’s event, including:
    • Jon Favreau
    • Dave Filoni
    • Pedro Pascal
    • Gina Carano
    • Carl Weathers
    • Ming-Na Wen
    • Ludwig Göransson
    • Rick Famuyiwa
  • The Mandalorian will be featured on March 22.

  • Tickets will be available today at 12 PM PT via presale for all Paley Supporting, Fellow and Patron Circle Members as well as Citi cardmembers.
  • Tickets will be available to the general public on January 17 at 9 AM PT.
  • You can get your tickets here.

More on PaleyFest:

  • PaleyFest is the premier television festival in the country—a must-attend entertainment event produced by The Paley Center for Media that brings you together with the talent behind your favorite TV shows. Join us at the world-renowned Dolby Theatre, as the hottest stars delight fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops, hilarious anecdotes, and breaking news stories. Enjoy a screening followed by a discussion with your favorite stars live onstage, capped off by a Q & A with the audience. Named for William S. Paley, founder of CBS and The Paley Center for Media, proceeds from PaleyFest support his mission to serve as a nonprofit cultural and educational resource in television, radio, and new media.
 
 
Send this to a friend