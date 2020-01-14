“The Mandalorian,” “Modern Family” Stars to Participate in 2020 PaleyFest LA

PaleyFest LA will be returning to the Dolby Theater in March and the stars and creators of two of the most popular Disney-owned shows will be participating. The Mandalorian and Modern Family will both be present at this year’s event.
- The 2020 PaleyFest LA will be held March 13-22 in the Dolby Theater.
- Several of the stars of the long-running hit comedy series Modern Family will be participating in the event, including:
- Ty Burrell
- Sofia Vergara
- Eric Stonestreet
- Sarah Hyland
- Ariel Winter
- Nolan Gould
- Rico Rodriguez
- Director Steven Levitan will also be in attendance.
- Modern Family will be featured on March 13.
- Some of the stars and creators of the new hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian will also be participating in this year’s event, including:
- Jon Favreau
- Dave Filoni
- Pedro Pascal
- Gina Carano
- Carl Weathers
- Ming-Na Wen
- Ludwig Göransson
- Rick Famuyiwa
- The Mandalorian will be featured on March 22.
- Tickets will be available today at 12 PM PT via presale for all Paley Supporting, Fellow and Patron Circle Members as well as Citi cardmembers.
- Tickets will be available to the general public on January 17 at 9 AM PT.
- You can get your tickets here.
More on PaleyFest:
- PaleyFest is the premier television festival in the country—a must-attend entertainment event produced by The Paley Center for Media that brings you together with the talent behind your favorite TV shows. Join us at the world-renowned Dolby Theatre, as the hottest stars delight fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops, hilarious anecdotes, and breaking news stories. Enjoy a screening followed by a discussion with your favorite stars live onstage, capped off by a Q & A with the audience. Named for William S. Paley, founder of CBS and The Paley Center for Media, proceeds from PaleyFest support his mission to serve as a nonprofit cultural and educational resource in television, radio, and new media.