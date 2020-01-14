“The Mandalorian,” “Modern Family” Stars to Participate in 2020 PaleyFest LA

PaleyFest LA will be returning to the Dolby Theater in March and the stars and creators of two of the most popular Disney-owned shows will be participating. The Mandalorian and Modern Family will both be present at this year’s event.

The 2020 PaleyFest LA will be held March 13-22 in the Dolby Theater.

Several of the stars of the long-running hit comedy series Modern Family will be participating in the event, including: Ty Burrell Sofia Vergara Eric Stonestreet Sarah Hyland Ariel Winter Nolan Gould Rico Rodriguez

Director Steven Levitan will also be in attendance.

Modern Family will be featured on March 13.

will be featured on March 13. Some of the stars and creators of the new hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian will also be participating in this year’s event, including: Jon Favreau Dave Filoni Pedro Pascal Gina Carano Carl Weathers Ming-Na Wen Ludwig Göransson Rick Famuyiwa

The Mandalorian will be featured on March 22.

Tickets will be available today at 12 PM PT via presale for all Paley Supporting, Fellow and Patron Circle Members as well as Citi cardmembers.

Tickets will be available to the general public on January 17 at 9 AM PT.

You can get your tickets here

