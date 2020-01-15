Disney Stores Giveaway “Positively Minnie” Key to Store Guests Nationwide on Feb. 15th

by | Jan 15, 2020 4:30 PM Pacific Time

Saturday, February 8th, guests to Disney Stores nationwide can “unlock” a unique gift to take home, as long as they are among the first 150 guests to make a purchase.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests to Disney Stores around the country will have the opportunity to receive a free “Positively Minnie” Key as long as they are one of the first 150 guests to make a purchase of $15.00 or more, and also over 18 years of age.
  • As it is a Saturday, guests can also stick around since Disney Stores nationwide are also celebrating the Art of Animation with classes teaching families how to draw Mickey and Minnie Mouse on Saturdays at 3:00 PM through February 15th, 2020.
  • Of course, if a guest who wants to attend either of these events is the first person at the store, they could be the chosen guest to help with a magical opening ceremony and be given an exclusive keepsake.
  • Guests can also find their local Disney Store and RSVP for a Positively Minnie event on February 6th at 7:00 PM. There, guests can make a fashion statement and join Minnie fans to play games, get creative & take photos. Those who attend will receive a free Disney store Flair logo pin (while supplies last). Children must be accompanied by an adult. Guests who RSVP get priority entrance and must arrive 5 minutes prior to event start time.
  • The collectible keys seem to be a growing trend as of lately at Disney Stores and ShopDisney. In recent memory, there has been a giveaway key themed to Frozen 2 and before that, a key themed to Toy Story.
 
 
