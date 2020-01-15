“Frozen” on Broadway Introduces Three New Stars to Join the Cast as Elsa, Anna, and Hans

by | Jan 15, 2020 1:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Broadway’s Frozen has announced that three actors will be joining the cast of the hit musical as Elsa, Anna, and Hans. The new stars will step into their leading roles starting on February 18, 2020.

What’s happening:

  • As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen is pleased to announce a trio of new stars joining the company.
  • McKenzie Kurtz will make her Broadway debut starring as Anna, and Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) will star as Elsa, replacing original Broadway stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy.

Photo by dirty sugar

Photo by dirty sugar

  • Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie) will join the cast as Hans, replacing current cast member Joe Carroll.
  • The new stars will begin performances Tuesday, February 18, with Levy, Murin, and Carroll playing their final performance Sunday, February 16.
  • Current principal cast members will continue in their roles. This includes:
    • Chad Burris (Olaf)
    • Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff)
    • Robert Creighton (Weselton)
    • Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken)
    • Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances)
    • Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances)
    • Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby)
    • Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances)
    • Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances)
    • Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances)
    • Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).
  • Original ensemble member Lauren Nicole Chapman will take over the Anna Standby role beginning Tuesday, February 18.

Meet the New Anna, Elsa, and Hans:

Photo by dirty sugar

Photo by dirty sugar

McKenzie Kurtz (Anna):

  • McKenzie is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Frozen!
  • Previous credits include Footloose (The Muny) and Female Troubles (Williamstown).
  • Proud alumna of the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance.
  • Find her at @mckenziekurtz

Photo by dirty sugar

Photo by dirty sugar

 

Ciara Renee (Elsa)

  • Ciara can be seen onscreen in:
    • Facebook Watch’s series Strangers
    • Netflix’s Master of None
    • CBS’s Big Bang Theory
    • On the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and Flash
  • She just wrapped up playing Mariana in MCC Theater’s production of The Wrong Man. Ciara originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish and appeared as the Leading Player in Pippin on Broadway.
  • She also originated the role of Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Paper Mill Playhouse. She was also seen as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar at The Muny and Peggy/Maria in the final lab of Hamilton.
  • Ciara splits her time between New York and Los Angeles and also directs/produces.
  • She co-directed (with Michael Dallatorre) a short documentary Ian Leui: Beating The Odds (Children's Fund of California). Also the writer, EP, and co-director of the short film Reddy Records.

Ryan McCartan (Hans)

  • Ryan recently wrapped a new musical with the Roundabout Theater Company, Scotland, PA, where he played the lead role of Mac.
  • In 2018, Ryan made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked. Ryan also premiered off-Broadway in the lead role of JD in Heathers: The Musical at New World Stages.
  • Ryan made his solo debut at Feinstein’s 54 Below in NYC this winter to rave reviews.
  • Ryan was thrilled to be a part of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as the lead role of Brad Majors, directed by Kenny Ortega, released on Fox Television.
  • Young audiences know Ryan as Diggie, the love interest to Maddie, on Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie.
  • Additional television credits include:
    • Freakish
    • Royal Pains
    • Midnight TX
    • Monday Mornings
    • Last Man Standing
    • The Middle 
  • Ryan’s music is available on iTunes and most music outlets.
 
 
