Bob Iger’s Compensation Decreased Due to Shareholder Feedback

In Disney’s most recent Proxy statement, it was revealed that Bob Iger’s compensation declined from 2018. In 2019, his total compensation was $47,517,762. In 2018, he received $65,645,214

While his salary increased from $2,875,000, to $3,000,000, the awarded stock value decreased from $10,072,895 from $35,352,327. In 2018, he was awarded additional stock due to the pending 21st Century Fox acquisition.

Bob’s bonus also increased from $18,000,000 to $21,750,000.

His compensation next year will not include a $5,000,000 that he was set to receive in December for having stayed with the company through July 2019. This bonus, that was agreed upon in 2017, was eliminated due to shareholder feedback on compensation and with the agreement of Bob Iger.

The Board’s rationale for the compensation: