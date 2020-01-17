Bob Iger’s Compensation Decreased Due to Shareholder Feedback

In Disney’s most recent Proxy statement, it was revealed that Bob Iger’s compensation declined from 2018. In 2019, his total compensation was $47,517,762. In 2018, he received $65,645,214
- While his salary increased from $2,875,000, to $3,000,000, the awarded stock value decreased from $10,072,895 from $35,352,327. In 2018, he was awarded additional stock due to the pending 21st Century Fox acquisition.
- Bob’s bonus also increased from $18,000,000 to $21,750,000.
- His compensation next year will not include a $5,000,000 that he was set to receive in December for having stayed with the company through July 2019. This bonus, that was agreed upon in 2017, was eliminated due to shareholder feedback on compensation and with the agreement of Bob Iger.
The Board’s rationale for the compensation:
- Outstanding Studio performance with five films generating over $1 billion in global box office sales. The successful slate included Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin.
- Record operating results at Parks & Resorts, while opening Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- •Expansion of our direct-to-consumer streaming offering with the acquisition of operating control over Hulu and preparation for the successful launch of Disney+.
- The naming of Disney as one of the "Most Reputable Companies" by Forbes and one of the world's "Most Admired Companies" by Fortune. Disney was also recognized as the #1 "Most Innovative Company" in Media by Fast Company and #1 in the "Brand Intimacy Study" by MBLM, which recognized our power in building bonds with consumers.