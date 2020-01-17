Freeform Renews “Good Trouble”, “Grown-ish” for New Seasons, Shares First Look at “Siren” Season 3

During today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced it’s picked up Grown-ish and Good Trouble for additional seasons along with sharing a first look at Siren season 3.

What’s happening:

What they’re saying:

Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform: “Freeform is a megaphone for stories that deserve to be told and a place where the world’s biggest and most influential audience comes for provocative narratives and boundary-pushing storytelling. We are proud to be home to bold, deliciously entertaining original content that continues to reflect the lives of our discerning, vocal and passionate viewers.”

Fresh off of last night’s buzzed-about season premiere, Grown-ish has been picked up for a fourth season on Freeform.

has been picked up for a fourth season on Freeform. Currently airing on Thursdays at 8 pm EST/PST, the series is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

About season 3 (current season):

“The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/life balance and, of course, messy breakups.”

The series stars:

Yara Shahidi

Trevor Jackson

Francia Raisa

Emily Arlook

Jordan Buhat

Chloe Bailey

Halle Bailey

Luka Sabbat

Diggy Simmons

Creative team:

Grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios, and executive produced by: Kenya Barris Julie Bean Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry Craig Doyle Anthony Anderson Laurence Fishburne Helen Sugland E. Brian Dobbins

is produced by ABC Signature Studios, and executive produced by:

After recently being heralded as one of The New Yorker’s best television shows of 2019, Freeform has ordered a third season of Good Trouble .

. Currently airing on Wednesdays at 10 pm EST/PST the series follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price.

About season 2 (current season):

“Season 2 picks up with Callie and Mariana’s relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the Coterie Biatches behind. Alice finds herself balancing her stand-up career with her love life, Davia learns the education system may be broken, Mariana navigates a new world at work, Malika faces legal consequences from her protesting, Dennis finds a new outlet to manage his depression and Gael’s creative spark is reignited.”

The series stars:

Maia Mitchell

Cierra Ramirez

Sherry Cola

Tommy Martinez

Zuri Adele

Emma Hunton

Josh Pence

Creative team:

Good Trouble is co-created and executive produced by: Joanna Johnson Peter Paige Bradley Bredeweg

is co-created and executive produced by: Executive produced by: Gregory Gugliotta Christine Sacani Maia Mitchell Cierra Ramirez Jennifer Lopez Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas Benny Medina



Freeform’s new series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, will have a special airing of its pilot episode on FX on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 pm EST/PST.

About the series:

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum.

introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum. “When Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together.”

Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is executive produced by:

Josh Thomas

Stephanie Swedlove

Kevin Whyte

David Martin (for Avalon Television)

Jon Thoday (for Avalon Television)

Richard Allen-Turner (for Avalon Television)

Freeform’s critically acclaimed new series Party of Five will have a special 90-minute season finale on Wednesday, March 4, at 8:30 pm EST/PST.

will have a special 90-minute season finale on Wednesday, March 4, at 8:30 pm EST/PST. Additionally the network shared a sneak peek at un upcoming episode:

About the series:

“Party of Five follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations.”

Party of Five stars:

Brandon Larracuente

Emily Tosta

Niko Guardado

Elle Paris Legaspi

Creative team:

The series is created by Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer.

Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren returns for a third season with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 2 (9:00-11:00 pm EDT).

About the new season:

“Ben’s shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.”

Siren stars:

Eline Powell

Alex Roe

Fola Evans-Akingbola

Ian Verdun

Rena Owen

The series is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.