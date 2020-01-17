Photos – Awesome Planet Opens at Epcot’s The Land Pavilion

Today is a big day for Epcot. Three revamped attractions reopen their doors today while the Epcot International Festival of the Arts kicks off as well. One of those reopened attractions is the new Awesome Planet show in The Land Pavilion. We got to take a look at the theater for the new show.

, an on-screen exploration of the realm we call home, showcases the spectacular beauty, diversity and dynamic story of our earth with all the grandeur guests have come to expect. The new films debuting throughout Epcot herald a bold new era for a theme park that is distinctly Disney in its view of the earth, its lands and its people.

We’re aware, of course, that each time we touch Epcot, we are touching the setting for millions of precious family memories. So, we are very careful stewards of this park.

With spectacular nature photography, immersive in-theater effects, and space sequences created by none other than Industrial Light & Magic (which provided the cinematic foundation for the Star Wars franchise), Awesome Planet will stir Epcot guests and deliver an environmental message that will resonate far beyond its final scenes.

will stir Epcot guests and deliver an environmental message that will resonate far beyond its final scenes. Ty Burrell, star of ABC’s Modern Family, narrates the new 10-minute film featuring spectacular imagery, in-theater effects and an original musical score from Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price.

The new Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along and Canada Far and Wide also opened their doors at Epcot today.