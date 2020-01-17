Retro-Inspired Popcorn Boxes to Become the New Normal for Popcorn at Disneyland Park

Jan 17, 2020

On April 15th, 1962 viewers of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color were treated to a special episode showcasing nighttime entertainment, including special performances by Louis Armstrong and the Osmond Brothers among several others. More notable, are the introductions that show Walt Disney himself interacting with park guests. It’s in one of these moments that we see Walt with a popcorn vendor before being swarmed by fans where he signs a nice lady’s hat only to have her steal his popcorn! And then, moments later, Walt (missing his own popcorn) just takes it from another guest’s popcorn box! Well, it’s 2020 now, and that popcorn box has finally resurfaced.

What’s Happening:

  • Backstory aside, new, retro popcorn boxes have appeared on Main Street USA at Disneyland Park, mere steps away from where that moment in the 1962 special took place that are identical to the ones seen on screen.
  • The box, despite 60-plus years of growth at the park, showcase the original lands on its sides. Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, and Tomorrowland (complete with marquee Clock of the World), leaving future additions New Orleans Square, Bear/Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge off the box completely to preserve the authentic retro look.
  • The box is cardboard, and will be replacing the former, squared open-top cardboard boxes that popcorn has been in at the parks for a number of recent years.
  • The boxes we found were located on Main Street USA, though as they are expected to become the new standard popcorn offering, it’s safe to assume that they will begin to appear park-wide, save for perhaps Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as they would most likely be considered an “off-planet” offering and wouldn’t tie into the lore of Batuu and the rest of the land. They also have not appeared at Disney California Adventure, and based on the lands shown and origins of the box, will probably not.
  • The new, retro-themed popcorn box is available now at Disneyland Park, and requires no additional cost to the standard price of the popcorn.

