Marvel Reveals Cover for New X-Men Comic Series “Children of the Atom”

The new era of X-Men books continues this April with Children of the Atom, a new ongoing series from writer Vita Ayala and artist Bernard Chang. This thrilling new team book will debut a new squad of super heroes that will turn the X-Men’s world upside down and you can get your first glance at these new young heroes in R.B. Silva’s stunning cover below.

Further details surrounding the cast of this new series remain a mystery but it’s no secret that these teens have been inspired by your favorite X-Men.

But don’t let their admiration fool you, their adventures will be far different and you won’t believe the twists and turns that await you from the very first issue.

Writer Vita Ayala is currently taking Marvel’s famous living vampire on a chilling journey in Morbius and is eager to bring their creative genius to the X-Men line with this brand-new ongoing series.

and is eager to bring their creative genius to the X-Men line with this brand-new ongoing series. Joining Ayala on Children of the Atom will be Bernard Chang who, throughout his illustrious comic book career, has crafted stories for some of Marvel’s most iconic characters from Deadpool to the X-Men.

will be Bernard Chang who, throughout his illustrious comic book career, has crafted stories for some of Marvel’s most iconic characters from Deadpool to the X-Men. Now, he’s using his legendary skills to create a brand new team of iconic Marvel Heroes.

“Children of the Atom #1” will hit stands in April.

What they’re saying: