“National Treasure 3” in the Works at Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer on to Produce

Disney and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer are moving forward with a third film in the popular National Treasure series, according to Variety. Chris Bremner, writer of the new film Bad Boys for Life , has been tapped to pen the script for the third National Treasure movie.

The National Treasure franchise stars Nicolas Cage as amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates. It also starred: Justin Bartha, Diane Kruger, Harvey Keitel, Armando Riesco, and Jon Voight.

Jon Turtletaub directed both of the first two films but there is no word yet on whether or not he will be on for the third.

The first two films were very strong performers a t the box office for Disney, with the first earning $347 million worldwide and the sequel bringing in $457 million worldwide.

