“National Treasure 3” in the Works at Disney with Jerry Bruckheimer on to Produce

Disney and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer are moving forward with a third film in the popular National Treasure series, according to Variety.
- Chris Bremner, writer of the new film Bad Boys for Life, has been tapped to pen the script for the third National Treasure movie.
- Bruckheimer, who produced the first two National Treasure films, also produced the Bad Boys film series and worked with Bremner on the latest addition.
- The National Treasure franchise stars Nicolas Cage as amateur cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates.
- It also starred:
- Justin Bartha
- Diane Kruger
- Harvey Keitel
- Armando Riesco
- Jon Voight
- Jon Turtletaub directed both of the first two films but there is no word yet on whether or not he will be on for the third.
- The first two films were very strong performers a t the box office for Disney, with the first earning $347 million worldwide and the sequel bringing in $457 million worldwide.
- The first film focused on a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence while the second centered on missing pages in John Wilkes Booth’s diary.
What they’re saying:
- Disney CEO Bob Iger, last year: “I know that Jerry Bruckheimer who produced National Treasure one and two would like to make a third movie and I know that discussions about that film have gone on, probably since 2016, with our studio, but I know that they have not greenlit such a film. They have talked about a number of different possibilities both on the creative side and from a timing perspective and I just don’t have anything to announce, though I did speak with Mr. Bruckheimer not long ago about it and I know his passion for that franchise remains pretty strong. We love those first two films too, but we’re not quite there yet.”