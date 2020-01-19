New “Painted” Ears by John Coulter to be Released at Epcot

We received a sneak peek at a pair of ears that will be released which feature Mickey and Minnie in a painted style in celebration of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts
What is Happening:
- New ears designed by John Coulter will be a part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection
- They will be released at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts on January 24
- They will be available through the other parks and at shopDisney in March
Future Disney Parks Designer Collection Releases:
- Betsey Johnson – Winter 2020
- Dave Perillo – Winter 2020
- John Coulter – Winter 2020
- The Blonds – Winter 2020
- Kevin Rafferty – Spring 2020
- Her Universe – Spring 2020
- Joe Rohde – Spring 2020
- Cupcakes and Cashmere – Spring 2020
- Lily Aldridge – Spring 2020
- Bret Iwan – Summer 2020
- Vera Wang – Summer 2020
- Karlie Kloss – Summer 2020
