New “Painted” Ears by John Coulter to be Released at Epcot

We received a sneak peek at a pair of ears that will be released which feature Mickey and Minnie in a painted style in celebration of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts

What is Happening:

New ears designed by John Coulter will be a part of the Disney Parks Designer Collection

They will be released at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts on January 24

They will be available through the other parks and at shopDisney in March

Future Disney Parks Designer Collection Releases:

Betsey Johnson – Winter 2020

Dave Perillo – Winter 2020

John Coulter – Winter 2020

The Blonds – Winter 2020

Kevin Rafferty – Spring 2020

Her Universe – Spring 2020

Joe Rohde – Spring 2020

Cupcakes and Cashmere – Spring 2020

Lily Aldridge – Spring 2020

Bret Iwan – Summer 2020

Vera Wang – Summer 2020

Karlie Kloss – Summer 2020

