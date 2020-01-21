Cítricos to Undergo Renovations, Will Remain Open to Guests

Starting in February, Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will undergo renovation in stages. The signature dining location will remain open during the update and will continue to accept reservations.

What’s happening:

Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will undergo renovations this year to improve the sophisticated space.

The signature restaurant will be modified in a few different phases: Starting in February, the bar will be closed, however bar service and the restaurant’s wine list will continue to be available at Cítricos. The menu will be modified for a limited time as the main cookline is refurbished. Starting in May, the dining room will be closed in sections, and the dessert menu will be modified for a limited time.

While the restaurant undergoes renovation, Cítricos will remain open and accept reservations.

Cítricos is expected to finish its refurbishment in summer 2020. Upon completion, the restaurant will feature an improved fine dining experience, where guests will continue to enjoy a lively atmosphere, seasonally-inspired menu and elegance unique to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

