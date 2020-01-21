Cítricos to Undergo Renovations, Will Remain Open to Guests

Starting in February, Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will undergo renovation in stages. The signature dining location will remain open during the update and will continue to accept reservations.
What’s happening:
- Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will undergo renovations this year to improve the sophisticated space.
- The signature restaurant will be modified in a few different phases:
- Starting in February, the bar will be closed, however bar service and the restaurant’s wine list will continue to be available at Cítricos.
- The menu will be modified for a limited time as the main cookline is refurbished. Starting in May, the dining room will be closed in sections, and the dessert menu will be modified for a limited time.
- While the restaurant undergoes renovation, Cítricos will remain open and accept reservations.
- Cítricos is expected to finish its refurbishment in summer 2020. Upon completion, the restaurant will feature an improved fine dining experience, where guests will continue to enjoy a lively atmosphere, seasonally-inspired menu and elegance unique to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
