“Frozen 2” Coming to Blu-Ray, Digital Home Release This February

Frozen 2 is coming to home release this February with a collection of fun bonus features including a sing-along version and so much more!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 has melted hearts around the world, becoming the No. 1 animated feature of all time.
- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, fans can bring home the beloved film featuring a sing-along version and all-new extras.
- Frozen 2 arrives on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and Movies Anywhere on February 11, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 25.
- Frozen 2 bonus features include:
- Deleted scenes
- Deleted songs
- Easter eggs
- Outtakes
- A sing-along version with lyrics to the film’s songs
- Extras invite viewers to go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the Frozen 2 cast and crew. Fans who bring the film home early on Digital will receive two exclusive extras:
- An interview with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- A deleted song titled “Unmeltable Me.”
4K Ultra HD pre-order on:
- Frozen 2 will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The film will first be made available on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD offerings on February 11 with two extra bonus exclusives.
- Additionally, a Digital bundle, which includes both Frozen and Frozen 2, will be made available for purchase in 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD.
- Physical copies of the film will be available on February 25 as:
- 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code)
- Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code)
- Single DVD
- Additionally, all-new toys inspired by the film’s finale featuring Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen will hit retail shelves on February 22 timed to the in-home release.
Blu-ray pre order on:
Bonus Features (may vary by retailer):
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.
- Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,” “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing”
- Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.
- Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut.
- Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn't make the final cut.
- Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr.
- Secret Room – A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa's past, including a shocking revelation about their mother.
- Elsa’s Dream – Anna's playful glimpse into Elsa's dream takes a dark turn.
- Hard Nokks – Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won't take no for an answer.
- A Place of Our Own – Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna's lingering doubts about their parents' faith in her.
- Deleted Songs – When it comes to Frozen 2, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film.
- Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn't make it into the final film.
- “Home” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home.
- “I Wanna Get This Right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “Will it ever be just right?”
- The Spirits of Frozen 2 – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of Frozen 2.
- Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover Frozen 2 fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.
- Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for Frozen 2.
- Gale Tests – They say you can't see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale.
- Gale Test – A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to "give personality to something that's invisible."
- Hand-Drawn Gale Test – A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.
- Multi-Language Reel
- “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages – Hear Elsa's soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages
- Music Videos – Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from Frozen 2.
- “Into the Unkown" (Panic! at the Disco version) – Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2.
- “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version) – Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff's epic ballad, "Lost In the Woods."
Digital Exclusives:
- Meet the Lopezes – Meet the award-winning husband-and-wife team behind the incredible songs from Frozen and Frozen 2.
- Deleted Song “Unmeltable Me” – An animatic version of Olaf's celebratory song about his newfound freedom.