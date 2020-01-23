“Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind” Downloadable Content Now Available for PlayStation 4

Fans of the Kingdom Hearts franchise can now enjoy even more adventures with Sora and his friends. SQUARE ENIX has released new Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind downloadable content (DLC) for PlayStation 4. Xbox One players will be able to access Re Mind on February 25, 2020.

Keyblade wielders can jump back into their epic journey with Sora and friends as the Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III

The Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC package is available now for the PlayStation4 system for $29.99.

The Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind + Concert Video package, which includes all Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind content as well as footage from the Kingdom Hearts – World of Tres – Orchestra concert recorded in Osaka, Japan on November 30, 2019 is available for $39.99.

The Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC will be available for the Xbox One family of devices on February 25, 2020.

In Re Mind, players who have completed Kingdom Hearts III can journey through a new playable episode with Sora as he experiences battles through his friends' perspective and uncovers new truths along the way.

Players can also take on multiple powerful boss battles, including 13 boss battles in the Limitcut episode and a boss battle in the Secret Episode, experience the new Data Greeting mode, and try the slideshow features and a new "Premium Menu" mode that includes diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges.

SQUARE ENIX also teased details of all-new Kingdom Hearts content coming to mobile devices.

An original story, centered around the mysterious Young Xehanort, is now in development.

