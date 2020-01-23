Star Wars Day at Sea Returns to Disney Cruise Line In 2021

Disney has announced that fan favorite Star Wars Day at Sea sailings will return to the Disney Cruise Line in early 2021. Guests can enjoy the epic encounters with Star Wars characters, dine on amazing treats, attend a deck party of galactic proportions, and so much more!

What’s happening:

Out-of-this-world adventures return to Disney Cruise Line in 2021 with Star Wars Day at Sea.

This special day-long celebration is filled with unique character encounters, unforgettable live shows and Star Wars-themed activities for the entire family.

Star Wars Day at Sea takes place on seven-night Disney Fantasy cruises to the Caribbean from January through March.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit Disneycruise.com or call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500



Galactic Experiences:

With more than a dozen of the galaxy’s most formidable and heroic characters onboard, guests can meet with the best of the Resistance including: Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2; come face-to-face with Darth Vader; and be on watch as Stormtroopers, Bounty Hunters and Jawas roam the ship.

Force-sensitive children learn the ways of the Jedi and use their new-found skills in a face-off against Darth Vader and Kylo Ren in Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple.

The whole family can celebrate the greatest moments from the Star Wars galaxy with the “Summon the Force” deck party, complete with a fireworks show of galactic proportions.

Costume celebrations, movie screenings, trivia sessions, the Star Wars Drawing Academy and a ship-wide Porg-themed adventure are more of the ways families can feel the Force on Star Wars Day at Sea.

Unique food and beverage and special merchandise are also available on these sailings in early 2021.

Star Wars Day at Sea Itineraries:

With cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, guests can celebrate their love of the Star Wars saga and enjoy tropical destinations, coupled with classic Disney magic and entertainment all week long onboard the Disney Fantasy. All Star Wars Day at Sea sailings make a stop in Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

Star Wars Day at Sea will be offered on nine Disney Fantasy seven-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Western Caribbean itinerary:

Guests will enjoy visits to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

2021 Sailings depart: January 2 January 16 January 30 February 13 February 27



Eastern Caribbean itinerary:

Guests will enjoy visits to Tortola, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.

2021 Sailings depart: January 9 January 23 February 20



Eastern Caribbean itinerary:

Guests will enjoy visits to St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.

Sailing departs: February 6

