4 Rivers Opens Two Additional Eateries at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

4 Rivers BBQ has announced the addition of two new locations in The Arena at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Guests can enjoy burgers, fries, and more from The Grill, and delicious chicken entrees from The COOP.

What’s happening:

Award-winning 4R Restaurant Group has expanded its food offerings at Walt Disney World Resort with the addition of two new eateries: The Grill by 4 Rivers The COOP by 4 Rivers

Both concession venues are located in The Arena at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The Grill:

The Grill by 4 Rivers is a new concept from the brand inspired by the popular food of America’s classic roadside eateries. The Grill specializes in cooked-to-order items including: Angus Cheeseburger Chili & Cheese Footlong Hot Dog Corn Dog Nuggets

The Grill also offers a Beyond Burger, which is made using a 100 percent plant-based patty and is served on a vegan friendly bun.

The COOP:

The COOP is a walk-up version of 4 Rivers’ beloved Southern-inspired restaurant located in Winter Park, FL.

The new Disney venue is the only other location of The COOP, offering a variety of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, including: Chicken Tenders Signature Grilled and Fried Chicken Sandwiches Chicken Tender Salad

Both locations will operate only during events being held in The Arena.

What they’re saying:

John Rivers, 4R Restaurant Group Founder and CEO: “It’s a tremendous honor to expand the 4 Rivers offerings at Walt Disney World Resort with the debut of The Grill and The COOP at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. We are proud to offer the athletes and fans that come to this world-class sports destination authentic homestyle cuisine from a local brand during their time here in Central Florida.”

More from 4 Rivers:

In addition to the two new eateries, 4R Restaurant Group also operates walk-up versions of its 4 Rivers Smokehouse and 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa in The Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and a Cantina Barbacoa