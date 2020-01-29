El Capitan Theater to Host Limited Screening of 20th Century Studios’ “The Call of the Wild”

by | Jan 29, 2020 3:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Declared a Historic Cultural Monument by the City of Los Angeles and restored to showcase its original lavish architecture, The El Capitan Theatre has been since 1991 an exclusive first run theatre, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, screening films of The Walt Disney Studios, and starting February 21st, 20th Century Studios’s new film, The Call of the Wild.

What’s Happening:

  • Hollywood’s legendary El Capitan Theatre presents 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild from February 21 to March 1, shown in brilliant Dolby Vision Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Sound Technology.
  • Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.
  • As a live-action/animation hybrid, The Call of the Wild employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic–and emotionally authentic–characters. The Call of the Wild stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford. Directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the novel by Jack London, the film was produced by Erwin Stoff, p.g.a. and James Mangold, p.g.a., with Diana Pokorny and Ryan Stafford serving as executive producers. Rated PG.
  • 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild will screen daily from February 21stt – March 1st  at 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, & 7:00PM at the historic El Capitan Theater. Show times and dates are subject to change.

 

  • The theater is also offering several viewing options as well, including a Hard Rock Cafe Movie and Meal Package, priced at $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at neighboring Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). Guests may choose one entrée from a special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol.
  • The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during the run of 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way—with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.
  • There are special group rates for 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild of $10 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of 20th Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild, the El Capitan Theatre will offer Red Carpet & Premiere Party Packages that include Ghirardelli treats in the Hollywood Room.
 
 
Send this to a friend