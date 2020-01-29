Kerry Washington Describes Disney CEO Bob Iger as “The Ultimate Disney Princess” at Television Academy Hall of Fame Ceremony

Tuesday night at the Saban Media Center, Kerry Washington (Scandal, Cars 3) took the stage and had what she described as a “daunting” task to introduce Bob Iger as he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and had a unique (or cliche depending on who you ask) way of describing the Walt Disney Company CEO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The Television Academy Hall of Fame honors those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or for their singular achievements, with Bob Iger being one of this year’s five inductees, along with Cecily Tyson, Seth McFarlane, Geraldine Laybourne, and Jay Sandrich.
- At Tuesday’s ceremony, Kerry Washington, best known for her role on ABC’s Scandal had the honor of being the first to the stage to introduce the first inductee (Iger) and describing him as “The Ultimate Disney Princess” before receiving the first standing ovation of the night.
- Iger had many thanks to give and commented on the current state of the Television landscape, but notably added what he thought "should be" the number one priority: "Making sure that more women, minorities and other underrepresented groups have the opportunity to tell their stories both on screen and behind the camera so that they may play a bigger role and contribute even more meaningful ways to the quality and the resonance of the content that we create.”
What They’re Saying:
- Kerry Washington: "I know this may be controversial, but when you really think about it, Bob is kind of like the ultimate Disney princess. I don't want you to panic, I want you to hear me out. He began his career sweeping ashes out of the oven at Pizza Hut. If that is not a modern-day Cinderella, I don't know what is. Then eventually, just like Cinderella, things changed when he befriended a mouse. He set out to change his fate. Like Moana, he went beyond the reef. Like Tiana, he kissed a few frogs, professionally speaking, I mean. Not every new TV show is going to be Grey's Anatomy, but that's the cost of being bold — and it was worth it. You see, like a true Disney princess, Bob doesn't choose the easy path. He follows the ones with thorns and traps, turbulence and waves because he wants what so many of us want: to tell good stories to tell them well, and to touch as many hearts as he can. … As a leader, he's made it possible for others to become the heroes of their own stories. Without him, I'm not sure that I ever would have learned to be the hero of my own story, both on screen and off. Thank you, Bob, for giving me dreams to dream and then making them come true."
- Bob Iger: "Now all of us Hall of Famers have certainly witnessed more profound and more incredible change — in fact, the complete rapid transformation of our industry, one I don't think any of us could have ever imagined. But as daunting as that all is, it's consistent with the sweeping changes that the world has seen. In a world that has swirled with change, I think it needs all of us more than ever because of anxiety and uncertainty and contempt seem to dominate the headlines and people's lives, and with that in mind and given televisions omnipresence in the world and the ability to reach billions of people every day, I believe we have more than just an opportunity — we have a responsibility to serve the vital needs of people and to make a profoundly positive difference in the world because the story we tell can provide a much needed escape and they also help people relate to one another, gain a deeper understanding, different perspectives and create a sense of connection and hopefully a sense of optimism, which is something that we at the Walt Disney company strive for every day.