Kerry Washington Describes Disney CEO Bob Iger as “The Ultimate Disney Princess” at Television Academy Hall of Fame Ceremony

Tuesday night at the Saban Media Center, Kerry Washington (Scandal, Cars 3) took the stage and had what she described as a “daunting” task to introduce Bob Iger as he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and had a unique (or cliche depending on who you ask) way of describing the Walt Disney Company CEO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The Television Academy Hall of Fame honors those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or for their singular achievements, with Bob Iger being one of this year’s five inductees, along with Cecily Tyson, Seth McFarlane, Geraldine Laybourne, and Jay Sandrich.

At Tuesday’s ceremony, Kerry Washington, best known for her role on ABC’s Scandal had the honor of being the first to the stage to introduce the first inductee (Iger) and describing him as “The Ultimate Disney Princess” before receiving the first standing ovation of the night.

Iger had many thanks to give and commented on the current state of the Television landscape, but notably added what he thought "should be" the number one priority: "Making sure that more women, minorities and other underrepresented groups have the opportunity to tell their stories both on screen and behind the camera so that they may play a bigger role and contribute even more meaningful ways to the quality and the resonance of the content that we create."

