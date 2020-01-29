Release Date Set for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” from Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures has set a release date for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, coming to theaters this summer according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The French Dispatch will be released in theaters on July 24th, 2020.

will be released in theaters on July 24th, 2020. The film is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, formerly known as Fox Searchlight.

The French Dispatch is set in Paris during the 1950’s.

is set in Paris during the 1950’s. Wes Anderson had this to say about the film: “The story is not easy to explain… [It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

The cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Bill Murray.

Directed by Wes Anderson.

Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Hugo Guinness.

