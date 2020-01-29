Release Date Set for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” from Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures has set a release date for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, coming to theaters this summer according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- The French Dispatch will be released in theaters on July 24th, 2020.
- The film is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, formerly known as Fox Searchlight.
- The French Dispatch is set in Paris during the 1950’s.
- Wes Anderson had this to say about the film: “The story is not easy to explain… [It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”
- The cast includes Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Bill Murray.
- Directed by Wes Anderson.
- Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Hugo Guinness.
