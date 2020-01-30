Spider-Man to Swing Above Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

All of your favorite super heroes will be coming to Disney California Adventure when Avengers Campus opens up later this year. And today we learned guests will be able to see Spider-Man like they’ve never seen him before – swinging above the rooftops of the new land, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney also released a video providing a special look at Spider-Man in action:

If the movements of that web-slinger look familiar, you may be remembering a 2018 video from TechCrunch which shared a look at Walt Disney Imagineering’s Stuntronics project

At the time of the release of this video, we speculated that the technology might eventually be used to portray Marvel characters in the Disney Parks.

In fact, even Principal R&D Imagineer Tony Dohi said, “So what this is about is the realization we came to after seeing where our characters are going on screen, whether they be Star Wars characters, or Pixar characters, or Marvel characters or our own animation characters, is that they’re doing all these things that are really, really active. And so that becomes the expectation our park guests have that our characters are doing all these things on screen — but when it comes to our attractions, what are our animatronic figures doing? We realized we have kind of a disconnect here.”

Avengers Campus will open this summer at Disney California Adventure.

The land will feature multiple attractions, including the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as “WEB” – which will house the new Spider-Man attraction where guests can sling webs alongside Spider-Man himself.

Guests will also be able to visit Avengers Headquarters where they may witness Earth’s Mightiest Heroes springing into action at a moment’s notice all over the building.

Pym Test Kitchen will be an all-new eatery where Pym Technologies Researchers are using Ant-Man and the Wasp’s growing and shrinking technology to create super-sized and super small foods.

Guests will also be able to encounter their favorite heroes, including Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, Thor and Loki, Iron Man and for the first time, Ant-Man and The Wasp.